Alabama Connections Academy open for enrollment for 2021-2022 school year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students in grades K-12 across the state can now enroll in Alabama Connections Academy.

It’s a tuition-free, online public school that offers an individualized approach to education. The goal is to give students the tools they need to learn and thrive in the online world.

WAFF spoke to ShaKynah Davis, a 7th grader at the academy who lives in Huntsville. She switched from traditional schooling to the academy in August of 2020 and has been happy with her decision ever since. (Source: WAFF)

“It was only a little bit hard at first because it was all so new,” Davis said. “But it got easier after a couple of months.”

ShaKynah’s favorite part of the day is the Live Lessons, a chance for all of the students to take part in an interactive learning experience.

“You can see other students there, talk to them, ask your teachers questions and go over stuff,” Davis said. “So I like that part the most.”

Overall, ShaKynah says she enjoys the consistent, flexible schedule and has some advice for new students.

“I would say to attend the live lessons that you can because you can get extra credit for participating in those and you can sometimes get answers to questions,” Davis said. “And also just to stay focused and keep a routine, know when you are going to wake up to start doing school because that can help a lot to have that schedule.”

ShaKynah’s favorite class of the day is Language Arts. She plans to attend UAH when the time comes!

Check out the Alabama Connections Academy website for more information about how to enroll.

Original Story: https://www.waff.com/2021/02/27/alabama-connections-academy-open-enrollment-school-year/

