Search for suspect underway after Decatur County deputy shot Saturday night

DCSO is looking for a suspect involved with the shooting of a deputy Saturday.
DCSO is looking for a suspect involved with the shooting of a deputy Saturday.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Decatur County deputy was shot Saturday night in Brinson, according to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Chief Investigator Elijah McCoy, the incident happened in Brinson, along GA 310 near U.S. 84 around 8:30 p.m.

The DCSO deputy was assisting the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit when the suspect’s vehicle entered Decatur County, McCoy said.

The deputy was inside his vehicle when he was shot. McCoy said the deputy was taken to a hospital, but couldn’t provide a condition update.

The agency has arrested one suspect in connection to this shooting, but they have a BOLO for another.

Troy Arthur Phillips should be considered possibly armed and dangerous, deputies said.

**** B O L O **** TROY ARTHUR PHILLIPS DOB: 11/2/1980 If you have any information on the whereabouts of TROY ARTHUR...

Posted by Wiley Griffin on Saturday, February 27, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

