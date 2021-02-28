Search for suspect underway after Decatur County deputy shot Saturday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Decatur County deputy was shot Saturday night in Brinson, according to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Chief Investigator Elijah McCoy, the incident happened in Brinson, along GA 310 near U.S. 84 around 8:30 p.m.

The DCSO deputy was assisting the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit when the suspect’s vehicle entered Decatur County, McCoy said.

The deputy was inside his vehicle when he was shot. McCoy said the deputy was taken to a hospital, but couldn’t provide a condition update.

The agency has arrested one suspect in connection to this shooting, but they have a BOLO for another.

Troy Arthur Phillips should be considered possibly armed and dangerous, deputies said.

Troy Arthur Phillips should be considered possibly armed and dangerous, deputies said.

