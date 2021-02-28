Advertisement

Saturday night crash claims life of Dale County man

Feb. 27, 2021
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Midland City man is a dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening.

Chandler Ryan Reynolds, 21, of Midland City was driving west in a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe when it left the roadway and struck a tree. The crash occurred on Dale County 20, approximately five miles east of Ozark city limits. 

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

