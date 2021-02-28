Landmark Park, Wiregrass Museum of Art brings cast-iron non-profit to Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Landmark Park was filled with visitors Saturday, many of whom came for an iron pour demonstration.

The park and Wiregrass Museum of Art partnered together to bring Sloss Metal Arts in for a demonstration. Sloss is a non-profit organization out of Birmingham that puts together lessons and demonstrations and keeps the tradition of cast iron making alive.

Visitors could watch the process of creating cast iron pieces. They could also make their own art using pre-made block tiles.

“They’re a little sand tray basically, and the participants can carve a design into it. And we take those and fill them with iron. So the negative they carve will be a positive in iron. And so we fill those with a liquid iron, it solidifies, and then they’ve got a cast-iron tile with their art work,” said Marshall Christie, Director of Sloss Metal Arts.

A special iron exhibit is on display at the Wiregrass Museum of Art through June 26th.

