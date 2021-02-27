Advertisement

Ozark Leisure Services hosts second Polar Plunge

By Justin Walker
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The cold water temperatures didn’t stop Ozark Leisure Services from hosting the second annual Polar Plunge at the community pool Saturday morning.

Organizers expanded this year’s event to include a fun walk before the plunge. Leisure Service’s Nutrition Program also supplied healthy snacks.

Those who took part in the pool jump received a t-shirt. And while the water temps weren’t the warmest, the “polar bears” still took their plunge as a way to soak in the thoughts of the upcoming summer.

“There was tons of excitement this morning. Participation was up from last year. There was a walk this year. So, we had a lot more participate in the walk and enthusiasm was running high. We still have people in the pool behind me as you can see,” Aquatics Director Geri Wieseler said.

The Ozark Community pool is tentatively set to open on April 17th.

