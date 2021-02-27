Advertisement

AKA, TOPS host Winter Giveaway at Moma Tina’s Mission House

Winter Giveaway
Winter Giveaway(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Moma Tina’s Mission House is known for caring for those in need. That was the goal again Saturday morning at a Winter Giveaway event.

The event was sponsored by Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority and The Ordinary People’s Society. The two organizations donated blankets, socks, and other winter clothes that were given away to those in need.

Some of TOPS children volunteers also joined in to help.

“My personal passion is the children, So on our bible study, we’re teaching giving. So thats why today, theyre here to give away all of this we’ve been collecting,” said Tina Glasgow, also known as Moma Tina.

The event lasted through 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

