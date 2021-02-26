Women’s Safety Initiative: First Aid

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The first course of the first ever women’s safety initiative is complete. The second phase of the course took place Thursday, Feb. 25 where 27 women became first aid providers.

The Dothan Fire Department explained what exactly is inside of a First Aid Kit and how to use each item.

They continued the course by showing participants how to use an EpiPen when someone is having an allergic reaction.

At the end of the class, they began demonstrating how to take action during a trauma scenario, like how to stop the bleed, wrapping an impaled limb, caring for electrical burns and much more.

“First Aid is a comprehensive program that addresses bleeding control, fractures, how to manage a fracture, and basic medical emergencies like chest pain, sinkable episode and things like that,” Sean Gibson, Training and EMS Chief, said.

Chief Gibson said the key is staying calm.

“You never know when something is going to happen and so that is one of the reasons I wanted to come and do this,” Stella Tucker, participant, said.

Tucker, along with her friends Gayle Parsons and Joanne McGhee, are learning how to save themselves and others during this program.

“She (Parsons) told me about the safety initiative for women and it sounded really good so we thought as a group that we would do it together,” Tucker said.

Striving to always be prepared for the worst, as a team.

“We are just excited about learning so many different things and taking that and going out and seeing what we can do to make a difference,” McGhee said.

Participants said a bonus of this program is meeting new people.

“It’s nice to meet different people from different areas of life and hear their experiences and share ours and decide where things are going to happen most at home or when you’re out,” Parsons said.

This program involves women from ages 18 to 72 from all around the Wiregrass.

The next Women’s Safety Initiative course will take place in May where the women will learn about self-defense.

