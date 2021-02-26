Women’s Safety Initiative: CPR

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The first ever Women’s Safety Initiative is underway. On Wednesday, Feb. 24, the women worked as a team, along side the experts, to learn the American Heart Associations Heart Saver CPR, AED and obstructed airway training.

This phase of the course is taught by Dothan Fire and Rescue staff who, on average, respond to 15 cardiac arrests a month.

“So many people worldwide suffer from sudden cardiac arrest and when that happens there is only moments of survivability,” Sean Gibson, Training and EMS Chief, said. “So, the more that we out these skills in the hands of, the higher the survivability of these victims.”

That’s exactly what Chief Gibson did.

“These are the people who answer the call when they dial 911, the same people that that show up on scene will be teaching them these techniques,” Jason Wright, Executive Coordinator for the Wiregrass Public Safety Center, said.

The women in the course became CPR certified for infants, children and adults.

“The biggest takeaway will be how to identify a person in need of rescue, how to ensure everything is safe for them to approach, how to activate emergency response system and to deliver hands only chest compressions,” Chief Gibson said.

The first step to save a life of someone who is going into cardiac arrest is to call 911. Be sure to approach the person before a response, then begin one of the key components of CPR, chest compressions.

“That is with an absolutely lifesaving technique,” Chief Gibson said. “Completely safe for the first responder and improves survivability with 55 percent.”

When performing CPR on an adult or child, you want to be sure you are compressing two inches deep and allowing the chest to come back up before continuing. There should be between 100 and 120 compression per minute, keeping interruptions to no more than 10 seconds. Every two minutes swap out compressors.

These women learning a skill that can come in handy at any moment, even when you least expect it.

“They can be the example,” Wright said. “They don’t have to wait until somebody shows up to take charge of a situation, to help to render aid, they can be the ones to do it and ultimately that is what we want to see happen.”

The course continued into Thursday night where the women completed the first phase of the initiative, by completing First Aid/Stop the Bleed.

