Advertisement

Women’s Safety Initiative: CPR

The women in the course became CPR certified for infants, children and adults.
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The first ever Women’s Safety Initiative is underway. On Wednesday, Feb. 24, the women worked as a team, along side the experts, to learn the American Heart Associations Heart Saver CPR, AED and obstructed airway training.

This phase of the course is taught by Dothan Fire and Rescue staff who, on average, respond to 15 cardiac arrests a month.

“So many people worldwide suffer from sudden cardiac arrest and when that happens there is only moments of survivability,” Sean Gibson, Training and EMS Chief, said. “So, the more that we out these skills in the hands of, the higher the survivability of these victims.”

That’s exactly what Chief Gibson did.

“These are the people who answer the call when they dial 911, the same people that that show up on scene will be teaching them these techniques,” Jason Wright, Executive Coordinator for the Wiregrass Public Safety Center, said.

The women in the course became CPR certified for infants, children and adults.

“The biggest takeaway will be how to identify a person in need of rescue, how to ensure everything is safe for them to approach, how to activate emergency response system and to deliver hands only chest compressions,” Chief Gibson said.

The first step to save a life of someone who is going into cardiac arrest is to call 911. Be sure to approach the person before a response, then begin one of the key components of CPR, chest compressions.

“That is with an absolutely lifesaving technique,” Chief Gibson said. “Completely safe for the first responder and improves survivability with 55 percent.”

When performing CPR on an adult or child, you want to be sure you are compressing two inches deep and allowing the chest to come back up before continuing. There should be between 100 and 120 compression per minute, keeping interruptions to no more than 10 seconds. Every two minutes swap out compressors.

These women learning a skill that can come in handy at any moment, even when you least expect it.

“They can be the example,” Wright said. “They don’t have to wait until somebody shows up to take charge of a situation, to help to render aid, they can be the ones to do it and ultimately that is what we want to see happen.”

The course continued into Thursday night where the women completed the first phase of the initiative, by completing First Aid/Stop the Bleed.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A Fort Rucker helicopter crashed at Hooper Airfield, known Apache Stage Field, near the...
Army helicopter with two on board crashes
Concert venues are reopening
Concert industry starting back up in Dothan
Alabama Senate passes medical marijuana legislation
Woman, missing children found safe.
Missing woman, children from New Brockton safe
House passes Aniah’s Law
House passes Aniah’s Law, bill now goes to Senate

Latest News

On Thursday the state health department held a town hall with community leaders throughout the...
ADPH: Don’t vaccine shop, take first vaccine you’re offered
File photo
CVS is getting additional COVID-19 vaccines through the federal retail pharmacy program, expanding to Alabama
Dothan Alabama Nationals
BMX in Dothan brings in the pros for this weekend’s races
Women's Safety Initiative: CPR - WTVY News 4 at Six
Women's Safety Initiative: CPR - WTVY News 4 at Six