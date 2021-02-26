Wiregrass teams compete in Elite 8

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - A few Wiregrass High School basketball teams out in Montgomery to compete in the AHSAA Elite Eight.

The Geneva County boys looking to make their first Final Four appearance with a win over Lanett but would fall short.

The Bulldogs season comes to an end with 62-46 loss to the Panthers.

In Class 6A, the Eufaula boys ready to go back to the Final Four for a second consecutive year.

The Tigers down Carver 69-66.

Next stop, Birmingham where they’ll play Mountain Brook Monday, March 1 at 4:30 p.m.

The same matchup for the Eufaula girls but a different outcome.

The Lady Tigers coming up just short with a 66-62 loss to Carver.

