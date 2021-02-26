Advertisement

When Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine could be in Alabama if approved

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine(CNN)
By Lauren Jackson, WBRC
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tomorrow, February 26th, the FDA is set to evaluate whether to recommend Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use authorization.

If the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine gets FDA approval , state health leaders said they expect doses to be in Alabama around one week later.

But, even though vaccines could be here by the end of next week, Dr. Karen Landers with the state health department said they aren’t expecting to get that much.

She said the state is glad to potentially have a third vaccine available, but because of supply, the state won’t be getting enough doses to make a huge impact on vaccine efforts for a while.

She said it won’t be until May or June before the state starts getting a large number of J&J vaccines.

Landers said the state has preliminary plans in place for what they will do with the small supply of doses they plan to get.

“We do expect that this vaccine might be used in areas that have less access in terms of the overall ability to manage the cold chain that the other products need,” Landers said. “It could be used in rural settings.”

Landers said the state will not share the plan for Johnson and Johnson doses until the product is FDA approved and she knows how much allotment Alabama will get.

A final decision from the FDA on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine could come tomorrow or within the next few days.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/02/26/when-johnson-johnson-covid-vaccine-could-be-alabama-if-approved/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A Fort Rucker helicopter crashed at Hooper Airfield, known Apache Stage Field, near the...
Army helicopter with two on board crashes
Concert venues are reopening
Concert industry starting back up in Dothan
Alabama Senate passes medical marijuana legislation
Woman, missing children found safe.
Missing woman, children from New Brockton safe
House passes Aniah’s Law
House passes Aniah’s Law, bill now goes to Senate

Latest News

The Alabama Department of Public Health
Tested positive for COVID-19? ADPH wants you to take a survey
On Thursday the state health department held a town hall with community leaders throughout the...
ADPH: Don’t vaccine shop, take first vaccine you’re offered
File photo
CVS is getting additional COVID-19 vaccines through the federal retail pharmacy program, expanding to Alabama
David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
Third US vaccine could raise question: Which shots are best?