When Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine could be in Alabama if approved

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tomorrow, February 26th, the FDA is set to evaluate whether to recommend Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use authorization.

If the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine gets FDA approval , state health leaders said they expect doses to be in Alabama around one week later.

But, even though vaccines could be here by the end of next week, Dr. Karen Landers with the state health department said they aren’t expecting to get that much.

She said the state is glad to potentially have a third vaccine available, but because of supply, the state won’t be getting enough doses to make a huge impact on vaccine efforts for a while.

She said it won’t be until May or June before the state starts getting a large number of J&J vaccines.

Landers said the state has preliminary plans in place for what they will do with the small supply of doses they plan to get.

“We do expect that this vaccine might be used in areas that have less access in terms of the overall ability to manage the cold chain that the other products need,” Landers said. “It could be used in rural settings.”

Landers said the state will not share the plan for Johnson and Johnson doses until the product is FDA approved and she knows how much allotment Alabama will get.

A final decision from the FDA on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine could come tomorrow or within the next few days.

