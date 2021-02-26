Weather causes critical need for canned goods at Wiregrass Area Food Bank

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Area Food Bank is a Feeding America National Food Bank Network member, and wherever a problem is everyone pitches in to help.

Right now the help is needed in Texas.

“Because there’s been a national disaster or harsh winter weather conditions in Texas every food bank that’s in the Feeding America National Food Bank Network will receive a slight reduction in the food that we receive through the network because it’s all going to be sent to Texas in order to help those folks there in Texas,” says Wiregrass Area Food Bank assistant director Julie Gonzalez.

That’s great news for Texas, but another hit for the Wiregrass Area Food Bank who is already struggling to get their hands on canned goods and nonperishable foods.

The food bank is asking the community to continue showing support so they can help those who don’t know where their next meal will come from.

“We need to be able to be prepared because you never know what’s going to happen with tornadoes with hurricane season and we still have to face bad weather conditions to ours will be a little bit later in the year but we like to be prepared as,” says Gonzalez.

There are several ways you can help.

“If you’re out and you’re doing your grocery shopping and you have access to some BOGO items or if you can afford to buy a little bit extra and just drop it off at the food bank or even if you would like to host a food drive on behalf of the food bank, we would be happy to supply the boxes pick up the food anything that we need to do to make your food drive easier and more convenient for you because helping you helps us,” says Gonzalez.

Monetary and food donations can be dropped off at the food bank located at 382 Twitchell Road in Dothan.

