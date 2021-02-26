Warm Weekend on the Way

SYNOPSIS – Partly sunny and warm conditions continue across the Wiregrass into the weekend. Highs will continue to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Rain chances will increase again by the start of next week. Monday and Tuesday could be wet at times. We’ll dry out momentarily through the middle of the week, then slight rain chances return once again by the end of next week. Highs by that point will also be falling back down through the 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Fog develops late. Low near 57°. Winds S at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Morning fog, then partly sunny. High near 82°. Winds S at 5-10 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 62°. Winds S at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 62° High: 82° 10%

MON: Partly sunny, a few showers. Low: 64° High: 80° 30%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 74° 40%

WED: A few morning storms, then partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 76° 40% AM

THU: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 54° High: 72° 20%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 48° High: 70° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.

