Tested positive for COVID-19? ADPH wants you to take a survey

The Alabama Department of Public Health
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is asking anyone in Alabama who has tested positive for COVID-19 to take a survey.

The survey will take 5 to 10 minutes to complete all answers will remain confidential. You can find a link to the survey by going here or go here and click on the “Have you had COVID-19?” banner to access the survey.

The ADPH says the survey is to learn more about the spread of COVID-19 and to supplement ADPH investigation and contact tracing efforts.

General information about COVID-19 is available by calling the COVID-19 Information Hotline number at 1-800-270-7268.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.waff.com/2021/02/25/tested-positive-covid-adph-wants-you-take-survey/

