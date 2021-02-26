Tested positive for COVID-19? ADPH wants you to take a survey

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is asking anyone in Alabama who has tested positive for COVID-19 to take a survey.

The survey will take 5 to 10 minutes to complete all answers will remain confidential. You can find a link to the survey by going here or go here and click on the “Have you had COVID-19?” banner to access the survey.

The ADPH says the survey is to learn more about the spread of COVID-19 and to supplement ADPH investigation and contact tracing efforts.

General information about COVID-19 is available by calling the COVID-19 Information Hotline number at 1-800-270-7268.

