Advertisement

Sen. Marco Rubio reintroduces legislation to exempt premium cigars from some regulations, fees

In a press release published Wednesday, Florida senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) announced that he...
In a press release published Wednesday, Florida senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) announced that he has reintroduced the Traditional Cigar Manufacturing and Small Business Jobs Preservation Act.(KWTX)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In a press release published Wednesday, Florida senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) announced that he has reintroduced the Traditional Cigar Manufacturing and Small Business Jobs Preservation Act.

The act seeks to exempt premium cigars from “excessive and overly burdensome U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations and fees,” according to the release.

This legislation was first introduced in 2011 by Sen. Rubio and former senator, Bill Nelson.

Joining Rubio as co-sponsors of the legislation were Senators Tom Cotton (R-AR), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Rick Scott (R-FL), John Barrasso (R-WY), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), John Boozman (R-AR) and John Kennedy (R-LA).

“The premium cigar industry is an iconic staple in Florida’s economy,” Rubio said in the release. “For far too long, small and family-owned businesses have been facing the threat of regulation that could force many to close their shops. I am proud to reintroduce this legislation that would provide Florida premium cigar makers the certainty they need to continue their craft, and I urge my colleagues to swiftly pass this bill.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fort Rucker helicopter crashed at Hooper Airfield, known Apache Stage Field, near the...
Army helicopter with two on board crashes
Concert venues are reopening
Concert industry starting back up in Dothan
Alabama Senate passes medical marijuana legislation
Woman, missing children found safe.
Missing woman, children from New Brockton safe
House passes Aniah’s Law
House passes Aniah’s Law, bill now goes to Senate

Latest News

WTVY Live at Lunch
Brandon Heath Livingston, charged with 17 counts of child pornography
Eufaula man faces 17 child pornography charges
The Alabama Department of Public Health
Tested positive for COVID-19? ADPH wants you to take a survey
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
When Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine could be in Alabama if approved
Enterprise St. Patrick's Day 0.5K
Enterprise Saint Patrick’s Day 0.5K registration