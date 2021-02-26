Sacrifice, low-income homeownership incentive program help woman buy Dothan home

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Everyone dreams of having a place to call their own. For Consuela Warren, that dream is now a reality.

At the end of 2020, Warren was finally able to purchase her new home in Dothan. But the journey wasn’t always easy.

For 15 years, Warren lived in Headland’s Countryside Villas bedroom apartments. After years of hard work and a homeowner program, Warren’s sacrifice has paid off.

“Sacrifices, sacrifices, sacrifices, and sacrificed it for years to become a homeowner,” Warren told WTVY.

Families living in some qualified, low-income housing properties can take advantage of the program, which provides residential services, like rent modifications, homeownership incentives, and tax credits.

Countryside Villas offers incentives to its residents and helps them get to their next level.

“It’s one of the best programs that so many people don’t take advantage of it. And (Warren) did. She left her unit spotless, never late on her rent. All inspections were always good,” said Carie Magill, Executive Director of Countryside Villa Apartments.

Magill and Warren’s children played sports together growing up. Magill said she’s excited to see her friend have the chance to do better for herself.

“I just love and respect her and she is such a good role model for other people who don’t think you can move up to use this as a stepping stone,” Magill said.

Warren has now moved into her new home in Dothan.

“I can come home now and I’m at peace. I just love being at home in my own space. There’s nothing like having something that’s yours. And I’m teaching value in that to my children,” Warren said.

Warren also offered advice for those who are in a similar situation.

“Don’t give up on your dream. If you want to be a homeowner, work at it. I saved my money, I made sacrifices,” Warren said.

The program gave back five percent of the total amount of rent Warren had paid while living at Countryside. On Friday, she received a check for more than $3,500. She paid more than $70,000 in rent during the 15 years of living at the apartments.

