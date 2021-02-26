Advertisement

Police: 2 charged with assaulting elderly man in Andalusia

By Jonathan Grass WSFA
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Andalusia police say two local men have been charged in the assault of an elderly man.

Police Chief Paul Hudson posted on Facebook that officers were called to a home where an elderly man had been assaulted.

Investigators identified Steven Sherman, 30, as a person of interest and issued an alert for his vehicle.

Hudson said a Covington County deputy soon spotted the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The chief said Sherman, who was driving, was taken to the Andalusia Police Department for further questioning.

Police identified Josh Davis, 28, as a second suspect and took him into custody at a local residence.

Both Sherman and Davis were charged with second-degree assault. They were booked into the Covington County Jail with bonds of $20,000 each.

Police say the victim was taken to Andalusia Health for his injuries and later transferred to an out-of-state hospital for further treatment.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/02/26/police-charged-with-assaulting-elderly-man-andalusia/

