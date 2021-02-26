Advertisement

New airline coming to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST
DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new airline will be flying out of our area this spring.

Officials with the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) announced Thursday morning Southwest Airlines is coming to the airport. They say the service will start in May.

“We’re bringing additional access to the beaches of Northwest Florida just as winter-weary families begin to dream of warm summer escapes in wide-open places,” Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, said. “Our arrival in these communities with daily service also ushers a new flexibility and everyday affordability for local travelers flying Southwest for fun, family, or work.”

Routes will begin May 6th with one-way flights to Nashville three times a day, Dallas once-daily flights, and Baltimore once-daily flights. Daily flights to Chicago will start in June.

“We are in full-tilt celebration mode and thrilled to welcome Southwest to the VPS family. The daily direct service will bring enormous economic impacts and provide great travel options for our community and businesses,” Airports Director Tracy Stage said.

The carrier’s flight schedule for the region is available on Southwest.com.

