Mass Vaccination Clinic in Enterprise continues

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

Day two of Walmart’s mass vaccination clinic is complete.

The Enterprise Walmart is one of several offering a Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The clinic will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Monday.

To get a vaccine, you must schedule an appointment through Walmart’s website.

The clinic vaccinated 234 people yesterday which was the target goal.

Coffee County EMA Director thanked the volunteers for a smooth first two days.

“We are really happy in the way it’s been going,” said James Brown, Coffee County EMA Director. “We have smoothed out a couple little things but no real big headaches. No real severe action or anything that’s one of the things we were concerned about.”

