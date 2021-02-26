Advertisement

Mass Vaccination Clinic in Enterprise continues

The NBC15 Vaccine Team got answers to your questions about ‘COVID’ arm or an itchy rash that...
The NBC15 Vaccine Team got answers to your questions about ‘COVID’ arm or an itchy rash that forms at the injection site.(WMTV)
By Nick Brooks
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

Day two of Walmart’s mass vaccination clinic is complete.

The Enterprise Walmart is one of several offering a Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The clinic will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Monday.

To get a vaccine, you must schedule an appointment through Walmart’s website.

The clinic vaccinated 234 people yesterday which was the target goal.

Coffee County EMA Director thanked the volunteers for a smooth first two days.

“We are really happy in the way it’s been going,” said James Brown, Coffee County EMA Director. “We have smoothed out a couple little things but no real big headaches. No real severe action or anything that’s one of the things we were concerned about.”

To sign up for a vaccination click HERE.

