Mark Saliba seeks 4 more years as Dothan mayor

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba has announced he will seek another term. That announcement had been expected.

“Lord willing, I’m going to run for a second term,” he told WTVY on Thursday.

Elected in 2017, Saliba already had a glimpse into city hall as he watched his father, Alfred Saliba, who was mayor from 1989-1997.

“The most discouraging thing is learning that city government doesn’t run like a business,” he said.

Saliba is confident he has grown in his role while Dothan has also grown. Population estimates exceed 70,000 with about 250,000 people within 50 miles, many of whom work and shop in Dothan.

He’s enthused by the city’s financial posture because of thriving sales tax revenues during the pandemic, a time when other Alabama municipalities have sputtered.

Not everything, though, is perfect.

“I believe because we are a city over 100 years old, we have corridors that need revitalizing,” Saliba told WTVY. He’s talking about rundown, unsightly buildings along major roadways around town.

Here are other things he sees as issues.

---The need for more public involvement in government related matters.

---Improving Dothan public schools, though he is happy with their current direction

---Major road construction projects will benefit the city though they aggravate drivers and adversely affect businesses in construction zones.

The municipal elections are in August and include all six commission seats.

Saliba, who owns realty and construction companies found by his late father, is the only announced candidate for mayor.

