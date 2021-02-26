Jay Austin Solomon signs to play football at Huntingdon

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

Northside Methodist’s Jay Austin Solomon signed his national letter of intent to play football at the next level.

Solomon will be taking his talents to Huntingdon College this fall.

His senior year he lead the knights to a solid five and five record for the season and helped the offense make the AHSAA top ten in every offensive category.

“It feels amazing, I’ve been working for this since 7th grade. I got cut from my middle school football team and I was like I gotta go prove them wrong so I did,” Jay Austin Solomon said.

Jay Austin will continue to play offensive line for Huntingdon College.

