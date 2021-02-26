Advertisement

Graceville man dies in late night crash in Jackson County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A pedestrian has died after a late-night crash in Jackson County Thursday.

The Florida Highway Patrol says an SUV was traveling west on State Road 2 at about 11:35 p.m. when they say the vehicle collided with a 35-year-old Graceville man walking in the center of the roadway. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say a traffic homicide investigator was called to investigate.

No other details have been released at this time.

