Gov. Kemp announces vaccine expansions for teachers, those with disabilities and caregivers

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV/AP) - Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that teachers are up next for COVID-19 vaccinations in Georgia, after weeks of waiting.

Gov. Kemp Press Conference Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is holding a press conference from Atlanta, Ga. regarding the state's response to COVID-19. Posted by WCTV.tv on Thursday, February 25, 2021

“Virtual learning is leaving too many children behind,” Kemp said. “We must have every student back in the classroom, five days a week, state wide. Our children cannot wait until the fall. The risk is too high.”

Kemp said those eligible are teachers and faculty in pre-K and K-12 schools, public or private.

Kemp spokesperson Mallory Blount said the Republican governor will announce vaccination plans that will include teachers on Thursday. Kemp included what others officials call “vulnerable Georgians,” including adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and their caregivers.

The vaccine expansion takes effect March 8, according to Kemp. The governor says the group eligible in the new expansion is about one million Georgians.

Thursday’s announcement is unlikely to mean that shots for teachers will start Friday. Kemp has also faced pressure to open vaccinations to people with disabilities and frontline workers like those who work in poultry processing plants. The state is nearing one million test-indicated COVID-19 infections and reached 17,000 confirmed and probable virus deaths Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.