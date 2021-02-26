Florida Forest Service provides 3 million bottles of water, 1 million meals to Texas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Feb. 19, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried authorized the deployment of 30 Florida Forest Service personnel to the state of Texas amid catastrophic winter storms in the state.

Thursday, on their fourth day of service at the Resource Staging Area at Randolph Air Force Base Auxiliary Airport near San Antonio, the agency published a release in which it stated that it has provided 3 million bottles of water and 1 million meals to residents in need.

Members of the FFS Green Incident Management Team have aided residents in over 100 Texas counties.

According to the release, in collaboration with Texas A&M Forest Service, the Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, 202 trucks of water containing 3,434 pallets totaling 137,360 cases and 3,296,640 bottles of water have been sent out from the RSA. Seventy-four trucks of Meals Ready to Eat containing 2,484 pallets totaling 124,200 cases and 1,490,400 meals have also been sent out.

To date, 66 counties throughout Texas have received water and 35 counties have received MRE’s. This 24-hour operation of the RSA supplies FEMA trucks with loads of water and MRE’s to deliver to counties throughout Texas.

“Truckloads of water and meals continue to arrive at the RSA daily,” said Operations Section Chief Jason Longfellow. “Our priority is to coordinate and fill the orders that we receive from the Texas Department of Emergency Management and get these much-needed supplies out to the residents of Texas as soon as possible.”

“Through the seamless, collaborative efforts of our partners, we are meeting the critical needs of residents throughout the State of Texas,” added Deputy Incident Commander Bryce Thomas. “So far, more than 100 counties have received the necessary supplies of food and water that they so desperately need.”

