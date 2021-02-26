Advertisement

Eufaula man faces 17 child pornography charges

By Alex Jones, WTVM
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Eufaula man is behind bars with 17 child pornography charges against him.

32-year-old Brandon Heath Livingston was arrested Wednesday for allegedly disseminating several videos showing child pornography. He is facing 17 counts of dissemination or public display of obscene matter of persons under 17 involved in obscene acts.

Brandon Heath Livingston, charged with 17 counts of child pornography
Brandon Heath Livingston, charged with 17 counts of child pornography(Source: Eufaula Police Department)

The investigation was prompted by a tip from the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

At the time of his arrest, Livingston was on bond on unrelated narcotics charges.

He is currently being held in the Eufaula City Jail where he awaits a bond hearing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges and suspects could be coming in the future.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact investigators at 334-687-1200.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wtvm.com/2021/02/25/eufaula-man-faces-child-pornography-charges/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A Fort Rucker helicopter crashed at Hooper Airfield, known Apache Stage Field, near the...
Army helicopter with two on board crashes
Concert venues are reopening
Concert industry starting back up in Dothan
Alabama Senate passes medical marijuana legislation
Woman, missing children found safe.
Missing woman, children from New Brockton safe
House passes Aniah’s Law
House passes Aniah’s Law, bill now goes to Senate

Latest News

WTVY Live at Lunch
The Alabama Department of Public Health
Tested positive for COVID-19? ADPH wants you to take a survey
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
When Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine could be in Alabama if approved
Enterprise St. Patrick's Day 0.5K
Enterprise Saint Patrick’s Day 0.5K registration