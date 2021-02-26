Advertisement

Enterprise Saint Patrick’s Day 0.5K registration

Enterprise St. Patrick's Day 0.5K
Enterprise St. Patrick's Day 0.5K(Nick Brooks)
By Nick Brooks
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

The deadline to register for the Enterprise Saint Patrick’s Day Half Pint 0.5K is today.

The race comes just after the 28th annual World’s Smallest Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

With just one person in the parade, this year’s grand marshal will be Sergeant First Class Kevin Schultz.

The parade will be held Saturday March 13th and will start at noon followed by the Half Pint0.5K at 12:30.

To register visit the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce website.

