CVS is getting additional COVID-19 vaccines through the federal retail pharmacy program, expanding to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some CVS locations in Alabama are getting COVID-19 vaccines through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Nine CVS locations in nine Alabama counties are expected to receive those vaccines Thursday.

But patients must register in advance to get the shot.

CVS said nationally, it’s getting 570,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

“Vaccines have already been arriving this week and we are fully prepped and ready to go for our rollout date starting tomorrow,” CVS Regional Director, Dan Newsom.

CVS initially rolled out doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in 11 states about two weeks ago, but later added Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania to help the country move out of the pandemic.

“The nine counties that we are offering our vaccines in are Bullock, Chambers, Clarke, Conecuh, Hale, Lawrence, Macon and Wilcox…oh as well as Mobile,” Newsome said.

“We aren’t revealing the exact addresses because we want to make sure that the patients make appointments online,” he explained.

Vaccines will only be available to those meeting the state’s criteria, and no walk up appointments are available at this time.

Each location will receive about 11,700 doses per week.

“We definitely want to approach our patients that are most in need and these demographics and regions were at higher risk based off the CDC’s social vulnerability index,” Newsom said.

CVS said it can administer 20 to 25 million shots per month, and more states will have access as vaccine supply increases.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service at (800) 746-7287.

