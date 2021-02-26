Advertisement

Chapman Memorial Park: Teens cause $10,000 in damages

Two young men broke into the concession stand and stole an abundance of drink, snacks and a 2011 John Deere Gator.
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Chapman Park in Geneva was robbed a week ago, a 2011 John Deere Gator, an abundance of candy and drink were stolen. The two suspects went into custody by the Geneva Police Department on Wednesday night.

One is 19-year-old Dustin Hamilton. He is now in the county jail with multiple counts of burglary and theft charges. The other is a juvenile.

“They pretty much had too much time on their hands,” Captain Michael McDuffie, Geneva Police Department, said.

Captain McDuffie said it appears the two used the John Deere Gator as a “get away vehicle.” Loading it up the with the snacks and drinks and ramming it through the main gate to get out, practically totaling the gator. He said the gates will cost $400 to replace.

“They couldn’t give a real good explanation of why they did it, just wandering around looking for something to get into,” Captain McDuffie said.

Several of the snacks and drinks were recovered and will make it back to the concession stand.

Captain McDuffie said they have everything added up to about $10,000 in damages and thefts.

