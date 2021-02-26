BMX in Dothan brings in the pros for this weekend’s races

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -For the first time pro BMX-ers are coming to Dothan to compete.

It’s not just the pros but the best of the best. Olympians will be competing in this weekends BMX competition in Dothan.

Aaron McCreight, CEO of Visit Dothan, is looking forward to the draw this event will have for our city. He said, “This is a worldwide event.”

Dothan has never hosted a pro BMX event, but they are ready.

Olympic Gold Medalist, Connor Fields said, “In comparison to other tracks around the country and around the world, they’ve done a really good job out here, every little detail has been thought through and taken care of.”

Pro-racing was put on pause because of the pandemic.

Fields said, “We went over seven months last year without having a pro event to race.”

With a key summer event looming, being able to race is crucial.

Olympic Silver Medalist, Alise Willoughby said, “It’s nice to get back out there and stay in form with the Olympics on the horizon in 2021.”

Fields said, “At the end of the day whether its here in Dothan, Alabama or in Tokyo winning is winning.”

What makes this Dothan track unique is this crossover section, it can bring riders from all over the country that want to practice on something different.

Fields said, “In the last 20 years this is still the only track I’ve seen that has that.”

But the racing isn’t just for the pros, kids of all ages will be racing on the track with some as young as two.

4-year-old, Barry loves to race because he gets to, “Go super fast.”

Fields said, “That’s why we line up and that’s why we drop the gate and that’s what makes BMX so exciting because if you’re in the starting gate you have a chance to win.”

The races are scheduled throughout the weekend beginning on Friday evening and will run through Sunday.

