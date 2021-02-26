Advertisement

Arson investigation leads officers to discover gambling machines at local tax business

Arson investigation leads officers to discover gambling machines
Arson investigation leads officers to discover gambling machines(WAFF 48 Digital Staff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department confiscated a number of gambling machines from a local business Thursday morning.

According to HPD, a potential arson call in the early morning hours helped officers discover the machines. Upon arriving at Tax Capitol on Bronco Circle, police witnessed 27 gambling devices in plain sight as they were investigating the possible arson.

HPD plans to remove all 27 machines by the end of the day.

WAFF’s Kailey Schuyler was first on the scene and took the following photo of the materials removed.

At this time, it is unknown if charges will be filed against the business owner or anyone else involved.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.waff.com/2021/02/25/arson-investigation-leads-officers-discover-gambling-machines-local-tax-business/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A Fort Rucker helicopter crashed at Hooper Airfield, known Apache Stage Field, near the...
Army helicopter with two on board crashes
Concert venues are reopening
Concert industry starting back up in Dothan
Alabama Senate passes medical marijuana legislation
Woman, missing children found safe.
Missing woman, children from New Brockton safe
House passes Aniah’s Law
House passes Aniah’s Law, bill now goes to Senate

Latest News

WTVY Live at Lunch
Brandon Heath Livingston, charged with 17 counts of child pornography
Eufaula man faces 17 child pornography charges
The Alabama Department of Public Health
Tested positive for COVID-19? ADPH wants you to take a survey
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
When Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine could be in Alabama if approved
Enterprise St. Patrick's Day 0.5K
Enterprise Saint Patrick’s Day 0.5K registration