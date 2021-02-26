Advertisement

Alabama’s severe weather preparedness sales tax weekend starts Friday

Dothan and Houston County are not taking part, but other Wiregrass communities are.
By Bethany Davis
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Severe Weather preparedness tax-free weekend begins Friday, February 26th. Certain emergency preparedness items will be exempt from the state’s 4-percent state sales tax, and in some cities and counties, local taxes are waived on those items.

Dothan and Houston County are not taking part, but other Wiregrass communities are. Here you can find a list of those items along with a link to see which cities and counties are participating in the tax-free weekend.

The Severe Weather Preparedness tax holiday starts Friday and runs through Sunday.

