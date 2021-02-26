A Foggy Start, Warm Again This Afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Areas of fog this morning to start off Friday, rain chances increase a little heading into the afternoon hours. Temperatures today will warm up once again into the upper 70s maybe even low 80s in spots. The weekend is looking nice with temperatures in the 80s both days, skies will remain party cloudy but no rain chances for either day. Monday is when we see our next rain chance and that sticks around through the middle of next week, temperatures also cool back off into the 70s for highs.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, scattered showers. High near 79°. Winds S at 5-10 mph. 20%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 57°. Winds Light S

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 82°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 82°

MON: Chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 80° 30%

TUE: Shower chances. Low: 58° High: 74° 40%

WED: Scattered showers. Low: 62° High: 76° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 72°

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 68°

SAT: Chance of rain. Low: 46° High: 67° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY –Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts. Seas 1 foot.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.