$45.5M approved for non-public Alabama schools affected by pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama has been approved for $45.5 million in emergency aid to help non-public schools affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Alabama State Department of Education, the money is coming from the Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools Program, or EANS, which was created by Congress specifically for non-public schools.

To access the money or services, these schools have to apply to ALSDE, which Gov. Kay Ivey has tasked with managing the funds. ALSDE said it will prioritize approval for those eligible schools that enroll low-income students and are most impacted by the pandemic.

The application is open through April 2 and every school that is approved for money from the program must obligate the funds with six months of a school getting it.

The program requires that eligible schools be non-profit and that services or aid given under the program “must be secular, neutral, and nonideological.”

The agreement also stipulates that any property and materials, including reimbursements, be owned by a public agency, in this case the ALSDE.

