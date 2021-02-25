What happens after we reach herd immunity?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A UAB epidemiologist said we could reach herd immunity by late spring, but what happens after we reach immunity in the community?

Health experts do not believe we will eradicate COVID-19. They feel it will be like the seasonal flu.

UAB epidemiologist Dr. Suzanne Judd says we’ll likely have to tolerate COVID-19 regularly. Judd feels there will be isolated outbreaks and likely happen in areas with lower immunity.

Dr. Judd says it will also be interesting to see how public behavior shifts once we reach herd immunity especially when it comes to wearing face masks. She believes some people will continue wearing them if or when we are no longer required to mask up.

“There may be lots of people after this that want to continue to wear masks when they’re out in grocery stores, on the bus, on a airplane just to minimize their exposure to flus and colds. It will be interesting to see,” Judd said.

Judd believes we are starting to see early immunity in the community which is good news. She and her team are hopeful the immunity numbers continue to climb as COVID cases continue to drop here in Alabama and around the country.

