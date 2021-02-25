Advertisement

Warm Stretch Continues

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Warm WTVY
Warm WTVY(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Our warm pattern continues into late-week as we see some passing cloudiness. Watch out for areas of fog Friday morning, followed by partly sunny skies with a few stray PM showers possible. We’ll turn even warmer over the weekend with partly cloudy skies and lower 80s for highs. Rain chances will increase a bit for early next week.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 58°.  Winds light S.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, a few stray PM showers possible. High near 79°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 57°.  Winds light S.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 82° 10%

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 62° High: 82° 10%

MON: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 64° High: 80° 30%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 74° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 78° 10%

THU: Mostly sunny.  Low: 59° High: 72° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Woman, missing children found safe.
Missing woman, children from New Brockton safe
House passes Aniah’s Law
House passes Aniah’s Law, bill now goes to Senate
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat
Concert venues are reopening
Concert industry starting back up in Dothan
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up

Latest News

Warming up in the Wiregrass
Spring temperatures return to the Wiregrass
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 2-25
Foggy Start To The Day, Even Warmer This Afternoon
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 2-25
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 2-25
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast February 24, 2021