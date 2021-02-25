Warm Stretch Continues

SYNOPSIS – Our warm pattern continues into late-week as we see some passing cloudiness. Watch out for areas of fog Friday morning, followed by partly sunny skies with a few stray PM showers possible. We’ll turn even warmer over the weekend with partly cloudy skies and lower 80s for highs. Rain chances will increase a bit for early next week.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 58°. Winds light S.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, a few stray PM showers possible. High near 79°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 57°. Winds light S.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 82° 10%

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 62° High: 82° 10%

MON: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 64° High: 80° 30%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 74° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 78° 10%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 59° High: 72° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

