Spring temperatures return to the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The most noticeable thing about the seasonal transition are the warmer temperatures, but the most important takeaway is warmer weather helps open the door to severe weather season.

March through about the first half of May brings the increased risk for severe storms and tornadoes in southeast Alabama.

Our average high temperature in Dothan in the middle of February is about 65 degrees, increasing to 68 degrees by March 1st. 70s are very common in the afternoon during March.

Warming up in the Wiregrass (WTVY)

Usually, March signals the end of winter with fewer and far less intense cold spells. Sure, it’s not out of the realm of possibility to see a few freezes in March, but the warmer days outnumber the colder ones at this point.

The peak of tornado season usually accompanies the warming trend and longer days associated with the transition to spring. Meteorological spring starts March 1st and vernal equinox (calendar spring) begins on March 20th. Tornadoes thrive on energy and there’s more of it by the month of March, brought on by warmer temperatures, more time for solar heating, and a stronger sun angle.

April is a whole different story when it comes to severe weather. This is the true peak of the year, brought on by the last of the temperature swings before summer is locked into place. Those temperature swings are a big culprit for severe weather, with fronts pushing in causing colder temperatures to clash with much warmer air.

So, if you like the rumble of thunder on a warm spring day, or you like to bask in the sun, spring in the Wiregrass is never dull.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.