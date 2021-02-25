Advertisement

Samson Lady Tigers punch ticket to Class 1A Final Four

By Justin McNelley
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - For the first time since 2018, the Samson Tigers are Final Four bound.

The Tigers defeated the Georgiana Panthers 54-36 in the Class 1A Elite Eight to earn a spot in Birmingham next week.

Samson was led by senior Trinity Jenkins who finished the game with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Alli Godwin added ten points and Kinley Johnson pitched in nine with 13 rebounds.

Samson will play the winner of the Meek/Marion County game next Tuesday in Birmingham at 9:00 a.m.

