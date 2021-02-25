Advertisement

Report: A Fort Rucker helicopter has crashed

A Fort Rucker helicopter crashed at Hooper Airfield, known Apache Stage Field, near the...
A Fort Rucker helicopter crashed at Hooper Airfield, known Apache Stage Field, near the entrance to the Army post.(Source: WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Ozark, Ala. (WTVY) -A Fort Rucker helicopter has crashed at Hooper Airfield, known as Apache Stage Field, near the entrance to the Army post.

WTVY’s Abby Nelson reports the Apache aircraft sustained significant damage and another person at the scene described it as being upside down.

A medical helicopter took off from the scene headed toward Dothan. Its destination has not been confirmed.

Fort Rucker Public Affairs Director said the crash involved a training helicopters and two people were inside the aircraft when it crashed.

Their condition is not known.

(This story updated to include medical helicopter taking off from scene and to clarify this is a crash and not a hard landing. Also includes statement from Fort Rucker Public Information Office).

