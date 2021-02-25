Advertisement

Post-COVID ‘brain fog’ research at UAB seeking volunteers

By Cassie Fambro WBRC
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Medical professionals are learning more about the lingering effects of COVID-19, and one of them is something called brain fog.

You know that feeling when you have a sleepless night and can’t seem to get it together the next day? It’s like that.

Researchers are finding out that the brain is not exempt from the effects of COVID-19.

“There is growing evidence that the virus attacks brain tissue,” said Dr. Gitendra Uswatte, a professor at UAB.

That can have long-lasting effects, including memory loss - or what’s called “brain fog.”

“It involves confusion, and inability to concentrate, slowing of thinking,” said Dr. Edward Taub, also a professor at UAB.

The pair have successfully helped stroke patients clear the fog using a technique they believe can help COVID patients.

“It’s kind of like a video game, there’s a target at the center of the computer screen and the patient is required to identify the target,” said Uswatte.

Then the “game” gets harder, and adds distractions, and they incorporate other tests and even homework into treatment.

“We find that they not only improve during treatment, but they keep improving,” said Taub.

They have started testing the therapy on post-COVID patients, and are recruiting more patients.

You can visit https://www.uab.edu/citherapy/, call (205) 934-9768, or email citherapy@uab.edu to volunteer or learn more.

