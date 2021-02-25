Advertisement

Possibility of herd immunity in Alabama by late spring

FILE - This Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 file photo shows influenza vaccine syringes at the L.A....
FILE - This Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 file photo shows influenza vaccine syringes at the L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan's Community Resource Center's Free Drive-Thru vaccination event in Los Angeles. February is usually the peak of flu season, with doctors' offices and hospitals packed with suffering patients. But not in 2021. Flu has virtually disappeared, with reports coming in at far lower levels than anything seen in decades. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)(Damian Dovarganes | AP)
By Alan Collins WBRC
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today a UAB epidemiologist said Alabama could be close to herd immunity by early spring but there is an important word of caution.

Dr. Suzanna Judd said the numbers are trending in the right direction to show more people are getting vaccinated in addition to people who have had unreported cases of COVID-19 and recovered.

“It could be ten to one. Ten people had COVID, did not have a positive test but still have immunity to COVID,” Judd said.

Judd said in Alabama that number could be five to one or three to one. She said 500,000 have been tested but there could be as many as 1.5 million who had the infectious disease but were never tested. Throw in the vaccinations number and that’s why she believes herd immunity is possible soon. But there are factors to consider.

“It depends on the rate of vaccination. It depends on how many people who have antibodies who didn’t have a positive test and it depends if the virus mutates,” Judd said.

The increasing number of variant viruses around the world is a threat. Dr. Judd said getting a vaccine shot is still better and safer to act against the virus than developing antibodies by catching the disease. She also says achieving herd immunity doesn’t mean you can throw away your masks and stop social distancing.

“We still don’t know if the vaccine blocks transmission, that is why if you have been vaccinated you should continue to wear masks because you could still spread the virus if you come into contact with it,” Judd said.

Dr. Judd said only when numbers come way down and hospitalization much more than they are now would it be okay to stop wearing masks or social distancing. She hopes we could see herd immunity by late spring or early summer but a lot of things still have to happen.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wbrc.com/2021/02/24/possibility-herd-immunity-alabama-by-late-spring/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Woman, missing children found safe.
Missing woman, children from New Brockton safe
House passes Aniah’s Law
House passes Aniah’s Law, bill now goes to Senate
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Concert venues are reopening
Concert industry starting back up in Dothan

Latest News

File Photo
Post-COVID ‘brain fog’ research at UAB seeking volunteers
Hundreds of Grafton County residents lined up at a senior center in North Haverhill for a...
People with disabilities advocating for vaccine priority
A new study suggests even those with mild COVID cases may feel some symptoms months later.
Understanding post-COVID syndrome
A new study suggests even those with mild COVID cases may feel some symptoms months later.
Many suffer with post-COVID syndrome