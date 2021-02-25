Advertisement

Partially paralyzed dog who loves to ski looking for forever home

By WJAR Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) - A partially paralyzed dog in Rhode Island is looking for a forever home. She gets around just fine using a wheelchair and loves to go skiing.

Courage is a 9-month-old mutt from Mississippi. Her back legs are both paralyzed, so she uses a wheelchair to get around. She also has to wear diapers, but her foster mom of about 4 months, Becky Paniccia, says she’s still a playful pup.

“She’s been a joy. She’s fun. She’s challenging. She’s very, very sweet,” Paniccia said. “This disability has not stopped her one bit.”

Courage was recently gifted a pair of skis that attaches to her wheelchair and loves when it snows.

“We put Courage on the skis, and she seemed to really enjoy that,” Paniccia said. “There’s no problem with her getting around, absolutely not.”

In recent weeks, people who support Paniccia and all she’s doing for Courage pooled together about $2,500 to get her an MRI and extensive testing.

“It was wonderful, and I thank them very much,” Paniccia said. “Besides her being incontinent, she’s a very healthy dog.”

Though a few families have been interested in adopting Courage, things haven’t worked out. The dog needs a lot of love and attention, but Paniccia is hopeful someone will be able to make her dreams come true.

“She deserves this, and she deserves a great life,” Paniccia said.

Anyone interested in adopting Courage can fill out an application at the Friends of Homeless Animals’ website.

Copyright 2021 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman, missing children found safe.
Missing woman, children from New Brockton safe
House passes Aniah’s Law
House passes Aniah’s Law, bill now goes to Senate
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Concert venues are reopening
The concert industry is starting back up in Dothan

Latest News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin listens to a question as he speaks during a media briefing at...
Military begins delivering vaccines in Texas, New York
A financial snapshot shared exclusively with The Associated Press shows the Black Lives Matter...
Black Lives Matter launches Survival Fund amid federal COVID-19 relief wait
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the virus relief bill 'dramatically more money...
GOP rallies solidly against Democrats’ virus relief package, which includes stimulus checks
Rep. Hakeem Jefferies, D-NY, pushed back against GOP opposition to the virus relief bill.
Jefferies on relief bill: 'Stop playing politics'
McConnell on virus relief bill: 'Dramatically more money than is required'