Georgia senators pass bill to require ID for absentee voting

On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp along with Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan and several other state leaders announced that the amended 2021 fiscal year budget for Georgia will include a one-time bonus of $1,000 to state employees making less than $80,000 per year.(WALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia senators are pushing through the first of what could be a raft of restrictive voting measures.

Republican lawmakers say the bills will safeguard voting. But Democrats decry the measures as based on a lie and aimed at overturning Democrats’ recent electoral success in Georgia.

Senate Bill 67, which passed 35-18 on Tuesday, would require a voter share their driver’s license or other identification number when applying for a ballot. The person could also send a photocopy of the identification.

The numbers would replace signature verification, which was attacked by former President Donald Trump and others following Trump’s November loss in Georgia.

