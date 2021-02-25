Georgia senators pass bill to require ID for absentee voting

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia senators are pushing through the first of what could be a raft of restrictive voting measures.

Republican lawmakers say the bills will safeguard voting. But Democrats decry the measures as based on a lie and aimed at overturning Democrats’ recent electoral success in Georgia.

Senate Bill 67, which passed 35-18 on Tuesday, would require a voter share their driver’s license or other identification number when applying for a ballot. The person could also send a photocopy of the identification.

The numbers would replace signature verification, which was attacked by former President Donald Trump and others following Trump’s November loss in Georgia.

