Advertisement

Georgia House passes bill to block ‘defunding’ police

Police lights
Police lights(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia state House has passed a bill that would block cities and counties from defunding the police.

The legislative effort passed Wednesday follows nationwide protests for racial justice that led Atlanta and Athens to debate plans to redirect some police spending last year. House Bill 286 passed 101-69 in a largely party-line vote. Republicans were in support and Democrats opposed. It now goes to the state Senate for more debate.

The proposal would ban cities and counties from cutting spending on police departments by more than 5% in a year. There would be some limited exceptions such as revenue loss.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wtvm.com/2021/02/25/georgia-house-passes-bill-block-defunding-police/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Woman, missing children found safe.
Missing woman, children from New Brockton safe
House passes Aniah’s Law
House passes Aniah’s Law, bill now goes to Senate
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Concert venues are reopening
Concert industry starting back up in Dothan

Latest News

On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp along with Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan and several other state...
Georgia senators pass bill to require ID for absentee voting
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
‘Make it easy to vote, but hard to cheat’: Kemp talks proposed election law changes
On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp along with Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan and several other state...
Gov. Kemp reflects on Ahmaud Arbery’s death, promises changes in Georgia
US Capitol Police did not see FBI memo warning of violent war before Capitol breach
US Capitol Police did not see FBI memo warning of violent war before Capitol breach