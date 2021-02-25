Georgia House passes bill to block ‘defunding’ police

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia state House has passed a bill that would block cities and counties from defunding the police.

The legislative effort passed Wednesday follows nationwide protests for racial justice that led Atlanta and Athens to debate plans to redirect some police spending last year. House Bill 286 passed 101-69 in a largely party-line vote. Republicans were in support and Democrats opposed. It now goes to the state Senate for more debate.

The proposal would ban cities and counties from cutting spending on police departments by more than 5% in a year. There would be some limited exceptions such as revenue loss.

