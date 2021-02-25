Foggy Start To The Day, Even Warmer This Afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Another nice day ahead for Thursday, temperatures this afternoon will make it up into the upper 70s. Can’t rule out a shower here or there but for most of us we will stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Friday brings even warmer temperatures with another shot at a few showers here or there. Heading into the weekend things look nice with no chance of rain and temperatures making it into the low 80s by Sunday afternoon. The start of the next week is looking a little soggy with rain chances picking up Monday and Tuesday.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 78°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds SW 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. High near 79°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 80°

SUN: Mostly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 82°

MON: Chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 80° 30%

TUE: Shower chances. Low: 58° High: 76° 40%

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 78°

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 61° High: 74°

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 69°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY –Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot.

