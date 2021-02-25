First ever “Women’s Safety Initiative” begins

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Public Safety Center kicked off the first ever “Women’s Safety Initiative” Wednesday night.

This is an eight month long program where women will take part in courses regarding CPR/First Aid, self defense, fire arm safety and Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.).

Jason Wright, Executive Coordinator, said this initiative is to teach these women safety tips they can use inside and outside of the home.

He shares the end goal of this initiative.

“The same people that show up on the scene will be the same people teaching them these techniques,” Wright said. “But what I want them to take away from this program is that they can be the example. They don’t have to wait until somebody shows up to take charge of a situation, to help to render aid, they can be the ones to do it and ultimately that is what we want to see happen.”

Staff from the Dothan Police Department, Dothan Fire Department and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office will be teaching these courses. Dothan Fire Department taught the CPR course where women of all ages from around the Wiregrass became CPR certified for infants, children and adults.

