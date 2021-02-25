Advertisement

Dr. Scott Harris provides COVID-19 vaccination effort update

State Health Officer Scott Harris
State Health Officer Scott Harris(Source: WSFA)
By WSFA Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is expected to provide the latest updates on the state’s vaccination efforts Thursday.

Alabama Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and others will provide information on the current vaccination numbers, mitigation efforts and more.

LIVE: Dr. Scott Harris provides COVID-19 vaccination effort update. https://bit.ly/3qVC0zs

Posted by WSFA-TV on Thursday, February 25, 2021

Following the first round of mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the state, health officials are preparing to launch follow-up clinics to provide second doses. In Montgomery, second doses will start going into arms on Feb. 27.

Currently, the state remains in Phase 1b of the vaccination rollout, which includes those over 65 and those eligible in Phase 1a.

On Wednesday, the state reported 1,247 new COVID-19 cases with 14,772 new cases reported within the last two weeks.

Since the pandemic was first discovered in the state in March 2020, Alabama has reported 490,220 cases, 9,744 deaths and 45,250 hospitalizations

