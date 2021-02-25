Advertisement

Dothan City Schools see an increase in substitute teachers after increasing pay

(WTVY News 4)
By Erin Wilson
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

Dothan City Schools is doing everything they can to keep the doors open for students including increasing pay for substitute teachers.

“Three of the categories we increased which was high school diploma that went up from $60 to $70 dollars, then we have the degree that went up from 65 to 80 and then we have the certified teacher that went from $75 to $90 and then we pay our long term certified $120 dollars a day,” Patrick Mallory, director of human resources for Dothan City Schools said.

A change that only started two months ago is showing success.

“We have seen some increase in field rate. In January it was around 62% field rate, right now we’ve got one day to go in the month of February and were 76% field rate. So that’s a substantial increase we are going to end about 300 absences fewer than what we had in January a little shorter month but I am pleased to see the increases we have had this far,” Mallory said.

DCS has even offered the option to get vaccinated to those crucial individuals playing a vital role in their school system.

“We have building subs that go to school and go to work everyday at particular schools and then we also have vacancy positions where we have long terms subs that may be filling in where we have openings. So we wanted to make sure we included as many of those individuals in the process, I believe there was around 65 to 70 that we did offer the last round,” Mallory said.

Dothan City Schools says they will evaluate COVID numbers through the spring to see if the increased substitute rates will be an option going into next school year.

