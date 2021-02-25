(WWSB) - Two major cruise lines have announced they are extending the moratorium on new departures this spring.

Disney Cruise Line has extended its suspension of all departures through May; and Disney Magic Sailings through Aug. 10.

“Our team at Disney Cruise Line remains focused on the health and well-being of our guests and team members” the company said in a news release. “We are carefully preparing for a return to service following the guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

Meanwhile, Carnival Cruise Line is extending its cancelation of U.S. departures through May 31. The company made the announcement in a news release Wednesday.

“We appreciate the support of all of our guests, employees and trade partners who we know are looking forward to our return,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. A date for the return of cruise operations in the U.S. hasn’t been set yet.

Customers can check on the status of their cruises on the company’s website.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.mysuncoast.com/2021/02/24/disney-carnival-continue-sailing-suspensions/

