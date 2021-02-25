Advertisement

Disney, Carnival continue sailing suspensions

Pictured is the Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Sunshine near Grand Cayman in 2013.
Pictured is the Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Sunshine near Grand Cayman in 2013.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(WWSB) - Two major cruise lines have announced they are extending the moratorium on new departures this spring.

Disney Cruise Line has extended its suspension of all departures through May; and Disney Magic Sailings through Aug. 10.

“Our team at Disney Cruise Line remains focused on the health and well-being of our guests and team members” the company said in a news release. “We are carefully preparing for a return to service following the guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

Meanwhile, Carnival Cruise Line is extending its cancelation of U.S. departures through May 31. The company made the announcement in a news release Wednesday.

“We appreciate the support of all of our guests, employees and trade partners who we know are looking forward to our return,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. A date for the return of cruise operations in the U.S. hasn’t been set yet.

Customers can check on the status of their cruises on the company’s website.

Original Story https://www.mysuncoast.com/2021/02/24/disney-carnival-continue-sailing-suspensions/

