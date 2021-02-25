Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccinations to start at Troy Walmart Thursday

While no appointments are available for Thursday, those interested are encouraged to visit the website and register.
(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Walmart Supercenter in Troy will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic starting Thursday.

According to Walmart, those eligible to receive a vaccine can schedule an appointment through the Walmart website. While no appointments are available for Thursday, those interested are encouraged to visit the website and register.

The clinic will be hosted in the supercenter parking lot. Insurance is not required and there is no cost to receive the vaccine.

Walmart said patients receiving a vaccine are asked to stay inside their vehicle and follow signage for the drive-thru process.

Specific timing for the clinic has not been given.

Those receiving a vaccine will also receive a reminder when it is time to return for a second dose.

The vaccine event is being held in various locations across the state in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on state and local guidelines, Walmart added.

