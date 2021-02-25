Advertisement

Committee advances transgender treatment ban for minors

Alabama State Legislature 2021 Session
Alabama State Legislature 2021 Session(Source: WSFA)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama House of Representatives on Wednesday advanced a bill that would make it a felony for doctors to treat transgender youth with hormonal therapy and puberty blockers to help their transition.

The House Judiciary Committee approved the bill on an 11-3 vote, putting it in line for a floor vote in the House of Representative. The Senate Health Committee earlier approved a Senate version of the bill.

Alabama is one of at least eight states where conservative lawmakers are pushing such measures, arguing such decisions should wait until adulthood.

Parents of transgender teens spoke out against the bill in a public hearing earlier this month.

The bills introduced in the Alabama Senate and Alabama House of Representatives would prohibit the use of puberty-blocking drugs, hormonal therapy and surgery to treat transgender minors.

