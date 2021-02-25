Advertisement

Amtrak: Passenger trains to return to Gulf Coast in 2022

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street...
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A company official says Amtrak passenger service along the Gulf Coast is on track to return in 2022 — and could come in the early part of next year.

Al.com reports that Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari confirmed that timeline on Tuesday. He says that Amtrak contacted railroads CSX and Norfolk Southern in January to inform them “that we intend to begin service in 2022.”

The route will connect Mobile, Alabama to New Orleans, with four stops in Mississippi: Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Biloxi, and Pascagoula.

The news site reports that it will mark the first time that passenger trains have rolled along the Gulf Coast in more than 16 years.

Original Story https://www.wlbt.com/2021/02/24/amtrak-passenger-trains-return-gulf-coast/

